The Sydney Roosters have received a significant boost ahead of their clash against the Penrith Panthers on Thursday night, with halfback Sam Walker cleared to play following a successful appeal.

Walker was initially ruled out of Friday's game due to a category one head knock suffered in the tri-colours' win over Souths on Friday. However, the Roosters have successfully appealed the decision, with the NRL downgrading the incident to a category two.

This development means Walker, who reportedly showed no concussion symptoms, will be fit to take on Penrith. Only a category one incident would have necessitated an 11-day mandatory sidelining.

While Walker's availability provides a welcome relief for the Roosters, they are set to be without prop Lindsay Collins, who suffered a hamstring injury during the weekend's action.

Zero Tackle also understands that Sandon Smtih will be ruled out of the match due to injury with Connor Watson likely to keep his spot on the bench as a utility.

Although the strain is expected to be minor, Collins is likely to spend some time on the sidelines.

On a positive note, there remains potential for Luke Keary to make a return as he continues to recover from a head knock that ruled him out of Round Three.

In addition to Collins' injury, outside back Billy Smith sustained an ankle sprain while playing NSW Cup. The injury is deemed not serious, providing reassurance for the Roosters' depth.

Meanwhile, the Penrith Panthers have dismissed any concerns regarding star halfback Nathan Cleary's availability for the upcoming clash. Despite speculation about a potential injury, Penrith officials have confirmed Cleary as a certain starter for Thursday's blockbuster match against the Roosters.

He is set to resume team training on Sunday, ensuring a highly anticipated match up.

