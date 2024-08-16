South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach has confirmed on Friday morning that Latrell Mitchell's season is over.

Mitchell has endured a tumultuous 2024 campaign, with suspension and injury derailing any efforts he has made to turn the South Sydney Rabbitohs around and away from the bottom of the NRL ladder.

His latest foot injury had him unlikely to return, but on the back of a photograph emerging during the week of him appearing to be near a white powder, Hornby confirmed on Friday that he wouldn't return this season.

There was no suggestion that the substance was of an illicit nature, with the NRL and Rabbitohs both conducting investigations into the nature of the image.

The NRL slapped Mitchell with a breach notice this week, with it anticipated that it will carry a fine and a one-match suspension, with the NRL claiming he brought the game into disrepute.

The penalty would be in line with what was handed to North Queensland Cowboys (soon to be St George Illawarra Dragons) Queensland Maroons State of Origin outside back Valentine Holmes for a similar incident earlier this year.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued South Sydney Rabbitohs player Latrell Mitchell with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following an NRL Integrity Unit investigation," the NRL wrote on Thursday afternoon.

"The particulars of the Breach Notice are that Mitchell featured in imagery, which emerged publicly on 12 August 2024, which depicted him acting in a manner that has brought the game into disrepute.

"Mitchell has 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notice.

Under current NRL and Rugby League Players Association rules, penalties can not be confirmed by the NRL until the player in question has had a five-day window to reply.

The Sydney Morning Herald however are reporting it won't stop with the NRL for Mitchell, with the New South Wales State of Origin representative also summoned to appear before the board, including owners Russell Crowe, James Packer and Mike Cannon-Brookes.

It's understood the Rabbitohs will demand an explanation for the image being taken and leaked online, although it's unclear if they will load any extra penalties onto the star fullback.

It's also unclear if, given Mitchell's injury, the NRL's penalty will apply to this season, or the start of next season.