Australia coach Mal Meninga has revealed he is "closer" to understanding his best 19-man side for the remainder of the Rugby League World Cup, with the 'toughest part' of his job still to come.

The Kangaroos squad has been glowing across their opening two fixtures against Fiji and Scotland, where they recorded wins to the tune of 34 and 84 points respectively.

The dominant run is expected to continue on Sunday morning (AEDT) when Australia face Italy at St Helens, with victory securing the Kangaroos' place atop Group B with an undefeated record.

Their third and final group match is set to aid Meninga's squad planning for the rest of the tournament, however will bring with it a number of brutal selection calls.

"I'm getting closer to (knowing) what we'll do with our best 19 players to take us forward," Meninga told AAP.

"There's an important game this week and I feel there's a few positions that are up for grabs. Embed from Getty Images

"It's going to be a tough job singling out players, but that's what I do.