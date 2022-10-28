Australia coach Mal Meninga has revealed he is "closer" to understanding his best 19-man side for the remainder of the Rugby League World Cup, with the 'toughest part' of his job still to come.
The Kangaroos squad has been glowing across their opening two fixtures against Fiji and Scotland, where they recorded wins to the tune of 34 and 84 points respectively.
The dominant run is expected to continue on Sunday morning (AEDT) when Australia face Italy at St Helens, with victory securing the Kangaroos' place atop Group B with an undefeated record.
Their third and final group match is set to aid Meninga's squad planning for the rest of the tournament, however will bring with it a number of brutal selection calls.
"I'm getting closer to (knowing) what we'll do with our best 19 players to take us forward," Meninga told AAP.
"There's an important game this week and I feel there's a few positions that are up for grabs.
"It's going to be a tough job singling out players, but that's what I do.
"The tough part is going to be giving them a reason why they didn't make it."
The main piece of selection discussion among the Kangaroos camp will be how Meninga addresses his halves duo, with both Daly Cherry-Evans and Nathan Cleary holding string arguments to hold the No.7 jumper in the latter stages of the World Cup.
The pair will share the duties between five-eighth and halfback against Italy as leading No.6 Cameron Munster is given a break, however Meninga is yet to confirm which of Cherry-Evans or Cleary will lead his side from halfback this weekend.
The Australian coach revealed he intentionally threw a curveball during his squad announcement for the Italy affair, opting to name his extended squad in alphabetical order instead of positionally.
"I just threw that (the alphabetical teamsheet) in to amuse people, I got a lot of amusement out of it," he said.
"I threw a bit of a curveball and it created a bit of interest and commentary."
Along with Munster, fullback James Tedesco is also set to earn a break against Italy - the nation he has represented on six occasions across the past two World Cups.
His absence will hand South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell the honours at the No.1 for Australia's final group stage game.
The Kangaroos are anticipated to face Lebanon for their quarter-final, while Ireland and Jamaica remain in the frame for a second-place finish in Group c.