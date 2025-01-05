After nine seasons and 65 games in the NRL, the Melbourne Storm have confirmed the retirement of winger Young Tonumaipea.

Last playing in the NRL in 2024, Tonumaipea's career saw him play for the Melbourne Storm in two separate stints from 2014-18 and 2022-24 and the Gold Coast Titans (2020).

Scoring 20 tries in the process, his sporting career saw him register six matches for the now-defunct Melbourne Rebels in the Super Rugby competition and play five international matches for Samoa, in which he scored one try.

Born in Apia, Samoa, the Northern Thunder junior moved to Melbourne at a young age and grew up in the club's pathways system and also spent time in reserve-grade for the Cronulla Sharks.

In confirming his retirement, Melbourne Storm has announced he will be the Wellbeing Coordinator for the club's Pathways teams.

Other members of the Pathways off-field coaching staff include Georgia Walker (Club Dietitian), Kate Ryan (Physiotherapist), Dylan Wolfgramm (Player Wellbeing Coordinator), Tim Auremi (Operations Manager) and Dean Benton (Performance Manager).