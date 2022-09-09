The NRL's first official knockout game of the finals series will head to Melbourne, with the Victorian capital to play host to the Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders in what should be an excellent encounter. You won't miss a moment with Zero Tackle's guide to the game.

The game will be played at AAMI Park, with kick-off set down for 5:40pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 10.

The Storm were in with a chance of finishing in the top four up until the final round of the season, however, a loss to the Parramatta Eels on the final Thursday night of the year left them without a second chance and with a fifth place finish.

The Raiders, on the other hand, went on a winning streak to close the year and ultimately snatch the final finals place off a fading Broncos outfit who struggled to record any victories during the final six weeks.

How to watch the Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders NRL finals live on TV in Australia

There will be two ways to watch the Storm and Raiders play their elimination final if you're looking to tune in on TV.

The first of those is to tune in through, Channel 9, which is a free to air network. During the NRL finals, they carry coverage of every single match. Their coverage of this particular encounter will start from 5pm (AEST), at the completion of the afternoon news, which will start immediately following an earlier women's game between the Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons.

The other method to watch the finals opener is to tune in through Fox Sports. Their coverage will commence at approximately 4:30pm (AEST), following the completion of the women's game.

How to live stream the Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders NRL finals live online in Australia

If you're looking to live stream the game, then you'll need to do so through either Fox Sports or Channel 9s streaming services.

Channel 9 use a streaming app called 9Now to stream their TV product. This is free to use, however, you will need to sign up with a valid email address to gain access to the service.

On the other hand, the Fox Sports coverage can be accessed via the Foxtel App for those with a valid TV subscription to Foxtel, or Kayo Sports for those without, with packages to the platform starting at $25 per month.

Key information

Kick-off: Saturday, September 10, 5:40pm (AEST)

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Betting: Storm $1.37, Raiders $3.10

Overall record: Played 51, Storm 36, Raiders 15

Record in finals: Played 5, Storm 4, Raiders 1

Match officials

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Liam Kennedy

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Squads

Melbourne Storm

1. Nick Meaney 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Marion Seve 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Harry Grant 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Josh King

Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Tui Kamikamica 16. Trent Loiero 17. Chris Lewis 18. Young Tonumaipea 19. Jordan Grant

Canberra Raiders

1. Xavier Savage 2. Nick Cotric 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Corey Harawira-Naera 18. Albert Hopoate 20. Matt Frawley