Melbourne Storm playmaker Jonah Pezet has confirmed his future by securing a new long-term contract after he was able to speak with rival teams since November 1.

Touted as the future successor of Jahrome Hughes, Pezet is a former U19s State of Origin representative for the NSW Blues and was recently offered around $2.5 million to leave the Melbourne Storm.

Pursued by the Newcastle Knights over the last six months, Pezet has decided to knock them back and has officially signed a long-term contract extension with the Storm until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

Despite the confirmed extension, previous reports have indicated that if the Storm decides to re-sign Jahrome Hughes at the end of 2026, Pezet has a clause inserted in the contract that will allow him to leave the club.

“It's a special feeling to continue my career at the Storm. The club has put a lot of faith in me from a young age and hopefully I can repay that over the next few years,” Pezet said.

“I have loved the environment and playing with this group of players, I've learnt a huge amount from the senior guys and our coaching group.

"Last season didn't go to plan for me, but I'm excited to get back playing and contribute as much as possible.”

Sustaining an ACL injury in April this year that saw him ruled out for the remainder of the season, Pezet has emerged as one of the best young playmakers in the competition and has materialised as the long-term successor of both Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes in the halves.

Born in 2003, the 21-year-old has only appeared in ten first-grade matches but has shown that he has the potential to become the number-one attack option in the future as he continues to enhance his skills and further his development.