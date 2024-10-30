Melbourne Storm Academy player Matt Hill has switched the Steeden for the Sherrin in a cross-code move to AFL team Hawthorn.

The speedy 20-year-old joined the Storm's Academy last year, and has been a regular try-scorer in Jersey Flegg games across 2023 and 2024, playing at fullback and centre positions.

Hailing from Katherine in the Northern Territory, Hill has flipped between Australian rules football and rugby league since his junior days, joining the Brisbane Broncos' Academy as a 16-year-old following a prior stint with AFL club the Gold Coast Suns Academy at an Under 15 level.

A livewire talent, Hill showed potential as a young rugby league prospect, having played the sport since he was four years old.

"On-field he has a lot of X-factor and can do things that not a lot of other players can. He has a great sense for the game," Storm pathways coach Matt Duffie said in 2023.

A switch to Australian rules football when he was 10 eventually saw him join the Gold Coast Suns Academy at 15, albeit only briefly, as the Broncos persuaded him to backflip into his original sporting code, joining the junior academy at Red Hill.

Hawthorn's list manager Mark McKenzie said Hill, despite his recent time in the rival sporting code, has the skillset to develop into a professional AFL player.

"At 20 years of age, Matt has shown in his young sporting career that he is a naturally gifted athlete with exciting speed, in addition to playing several years of footy as a junior, he has immense potential," McKenzie said.

"Given time to develop, we're confident... Matt can make an impact in our program in the near future.”

Hill will commence pre-season at Hawthorn on November 25.