The future of under siege St George Illawarra Dragons coach Paul McGregor will come under the microscope again in four weeks, according to to The Daily Telegraph.

It comes after the club held an emergency meeting on Tuesday following their disastrous Queen’s Birthday showing against the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs where they lost 22-2.

However, the board agreed not to sack the under-pressure coach and instead will have another performance review meeting in four weeks time.

“They came out after that meeting today and shown their support for Paul McGregor and said they’ve behind him, but… privately the board discussed giving him another review in four weeks’ time,” Paul Kent told NRL 360.

“So how much time this buys him I don’t know. They’re famous last words – full support of the board. Privately the board have said he’s got four weeks to prove he should stay in the job

“I don’t know where this leaves Paul McGregor. They are a club that is always reluctant to sack their coaches mid-term.

“I can’t imagine what the next four weeks is going to show them that they don’t know now.”

Speaking to Triple M’s Rush Hour, Mark Geyer believes that if the Dragons are to make a change they should do so now.

“If ever Mary was going to be shown the door it was after yesterday’s (Monday’s) total capitulation,” he said.

“They played with no spirit, and that’s probably one of the worst things you can say about an NRL team when they don’t play with spirit.

“It was there with the Warriors the week before, it was there with the Dogs yesterday.

“This is Mary’s sixth full season. They’ve lost 14 of their last 16 games… that’s enough to get Wayne Bennett and Craig Bellamy the chop.

“I watched them yesterday (Monday) and the more they tried the more they failed. There’s something wrong with the Dragons. I think it’s time he bit the bullet and put Ben Hunt at hooker.

“It’s time to change things.”

The next four weeks shape as arguably the biggest four weeks of McGregor’s tenure at the Dragons as they face Cronulla, 15th place Gold Coast, sixth place Sydney Roosters and fourth place Canberra Raiders.