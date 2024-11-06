Despite signing a $950,000 contract extension in April, Terrell May's time with the Sydney Roosters has come to an end due to his attitude towards the game.

In a revealing interview with The Daily Telegraph, May admitted "I don't want to play," signalling the end of his chapter with the Roosters, who have now allowed him to leave the club.

The Roosters have not publicly commented on May's departure or attitude issues, but News Corp sources indicate the club is focused on a cultural reset.

As a club that deeply values its culture, the Roosters expect their players to align with these standards; however, May's comments and approach reportedly did not sit well with the organisation.

May's outlook is understood to have begun to influence younger players within the club, raising concerns about his future with the team.

The tipping point reportedly came during a media interview in September, when May openly expressed his mixed feelings about playing.

“Sometimes I just get, ‘I don't wanna be there and don't wanna play,'” he shared with The Daily Telegraph.

“I gave it away twice, when I was 18 and then when I was 20. Both times I just didn't want to play anymore. I get like that throughout the year as well.”

The Roosters ultimately re-evaluated May's contract, concluding that his comments were at odds with their values.

Teammate Angus Crichton voiced his sympathy for May last week, saying: “I was devastated for him. He is literally straight as an arrow. He doesn't drink, he is a really good guy, and he hasn't done anything off the field to warrant this.”

Reflecting further, May expressed: “Sometimes I just feel I could quit, like in a day.

"It sounds a bit weird, but I get those thoughts sometimes where I'm just like, ‘Is this really for me? I'm very grateful to be where I am and play with the Roosters, but rugby league isn't the whole of me.

"Then you just look at the bigger picture. You need to support your family, and I couldn't do it without footy. I have aspirations to take the club to the grand final and play for NSW.”

Former NRL star Greg Alexander weighed in on X, stating: "If you are not motivated to play, then out you go. No wonder the @sydneyroosters are moving him on."