Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has returned to the field after halftime during Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

He was earlier taken off with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Earlier

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is likely to miss the remainder of State of Origin 2 after suffering a shoulder injury early in the game.

It's not clear at this stage whether the Dolphins' star has a shoulder or pectoral muscle injury as he was taken from the ground just over 20 minutes into the contest.

The star outside back has attempted to play through the injury, with reports he had at one stage been given pain killers in an attempt to battle through the injury.

Channel 9s Danika Mason said on the coverage that he was "being assessed."

"This is some huge news for Queensland. The Hammer, he has succumed to that shoulder injury," Mason said.

"He has gone straight off the field into the dressing rooms and he is currently being assessed by the medical staff to see if he will be able to return."

Tabuai-Fidow being off the field has seen Kurt Capewell move into the centres after being picked on the bench by coach Billy Slater.

The Blues are off to a rampant start in Game 2, scoring four tries inside the first half hour.