The Manly Sea Eagles have provided an update on six injured players ahead of their Round 18 clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.

While the club receive star fullback Tom Trbojevic back to the team, they will be without several players, including Corey Waddell, who is out this week with an ankle injury.

The club's Head Physiotherapist, Chris Bailey has confirmed that forward Taniela Paseka has successfully undergone repair surgery and has returned to "field based running" with his return to the NRL field imminent and will be available in a number of weeks.

Bailey has also provided updates on Lachlan Croker, Matthew Lodge, Jake Arthur and Aaron Woods.

Aaron Woods (calf) is expected to return to team training shortly, while back-up playmaker Jake Arthur underwent successful surgery on his foot after sustaining a stress fracture.

Arthur will miss the remainder of the season with his expected return timeline to be four months.

Hooker Lachlan Croker (neck) continues to progress in team training, but his return to the field is unknown at this stage.

Bailey has also revealed that front-rower Matthew Lodge (bicep) is progressing well following bicep surgery and "remains on track to return to play 12 weeks post surgery".