A Manly Sea Eagles forward is set to earn a long-term contract extension after re-joining the club and impressing club officials this season.

After three years away from the Manly Sea Eagles - appearing in 59 matches for the Bulldogs - Corey Waddell returned to the club ahead of this season and has made up for lost time, becoming a mainstay of the forward pack.

Featuring 16 times this season, the 27-year-old has played his role to perfection off the interchange bench and has even been used in the starting line-up in nearly half of those matches due to injuries and suspensions to other players.

Although he has only played in the NRL once since Round 16, Waddell has signed a three-year contract extension with the Sea Eagles to remain at Brookvale Oval until the end of the 2027 season, per News Corp.

Rewarded for his impressive work on the field, Waddell - the son of former NRL player Steve Waddell - has made 111 appearances since his debut in 2019, scoring ten tries in the process.

“Corey brings to us plenty of experience. He has got really strong relationships with many of the players here already," head coach Anthony Seibold said last year about Waddell.

“The thing that interested me in Corey is his work ethic.

"He is a very hard worker. He adds a different sort of dimension to the middle forwards that we have already got."

