Manly Sea Eagles forward Ben Condon has officially departed the club and signed a two-year contract with an overseas team from next season onwards.

Joining the Sea Eagles in 2023 after a stint with the North Queensland Cowboys, Condon has now decided to make the move overseas inking a two-year contract with Adrian Lam's Leigh Leopards in the Super League until 2026.

The Queensland-born forward made 22 appearances in the NSW Cup this season but struggled to break through into the first-grade team, only playing the one match.

“Ben is a big, athletic back rower who can also play as a middle," Leigh Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said in a statement.

“We jumped at the opportunity to sign him as he is a player we have had our eye on for a number of months now."

Embed from Getty Images

Condon's arrival at the Leopards makes him the club's sixth new signing for the 2025 season.

It also sees him team up with fellow former NRL players David Armstrong, Tesi Niu, Matt Moylan, Lachlan Lam, Aaron Pene and two-time premiership winner Isaac Liu.

“Ben fits the mould of what we look for in back rowers and middles. He's a big body with good leg speed and good defence, and he's an all-round good guy as well," Chester added.

“He should fit in well into our systems we have in place here and he comes with a good pedigree. I'm glad we have got him signed up at the Leopards for the next two years.”