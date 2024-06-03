Manly Sea Eagles flyer Jason Saab has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

Already contracted until the end of 2026, the Sea Eagles have confirmed he has added three years to his tenure at the club.

“The improvement Jason has shown over the last 18 months is significant. I believe he can now become an elite winger and a representative class winger," coach Anthony Seibold said in a statement confirming the news.

“It's within reach. He has always had the potential.

“We've seen ‘Saaby' score some great tries since he has come into first grade but I think the consistency in his game has grown.

“That's his biggest area of improvement, he has become a really consistent NRL player and I know he can become an elite winger.

“I feel Jason has only scratched the surface. He has got a real growth mindset to get better.

“Jason is such a coachable young man. We want him to continue to grow and excel at the NRL level for Manly.

“He loves this club. We love having him here. He is someone we wanted to keep long term, knowing how much potential he has got.”

Arriving from the St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of 2021, the Westfield Sports High School graduate has scored 49 tries in 68 appearances for the Sea Eagles since his debut.

Unfortunately, he has had a turbulent season to date with the Sea Eagle due to injury, having only played six games this season.

However, during these appearances, he crossed the line twice, provided two try assists, made 13 tackle busts and five line breaks, and averaged 172 running metres per game.

The club's decision to extend his contract comes after they recently signed Jake Simpkin from the Wests Tigers on an immediate new contract.

It also comes after teammates Haumole Olakau'atu and Ben Trbojevic agreed to long-term contracts until the end of the 2031 and 2027 seasons.

However, six players remain off-contract at the club, which includes Nathan Brown, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Jamie Humphreys, Matthew Lodge, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, and Corey Waddell.