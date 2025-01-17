Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has revealed Adam Reynolds is still the front-runner to lead the side in 2025.

Reynolds found himself under pressure from ex-players, sections of the media, and Brisbane's fan base after a horror 2024 campaign which resulted in the club slumping out of the top eight despite playing in the grand final the season prior.

But Maguire, who coached Reynolds at the South Sydney Rabbitohs previously, speaking on SEN Radio, said there were no current plans to replace the halfback as captain in what could be the final season of his glittering career.

"Adam Reynolds is definitely the frontrunner," Maguire told SEN 1170 Breakfast.

"He is a great leader in this space and I obviously have a deep connection with Reynolds with what we have done over time.

"I talk to him a lot about footy. We both enjoy that and we have been doing so for years.

"When I arrived, I just wanted to have a good look at what we have, the different styles of leadership and how we can put that all together."

The chief issue for Brisbane - should they have moved to replace Reynolds - would have been who was mooted as his replacement.

Queensland State of Origin star lock forward Patrick Carrigan likely would have been the best option, but he will now likely wait to take over the captaincy of the Broncos until Reynolds hangs up the boots, whether that be at the end of 2025 or 2026.

Reynolds' leadership - which pushed the Broncos to within 20 minutes of the premiership before Nathan Cleary and the Panthers ran over the top of them in the 2023 grand final - is widely credited as one of the best in the competition, and he has indicated he wants to move into coaching once he retires from on-field play.

Before then, he will develop a new halves combination with Ben Hunt over the first nine weeks of the 2025 season before Ezra Mam returns from suspension for an off-field incident at the back end of 2024.

Reynolds is currently recovering from a neck injury that required surgery over the Christmas break, but he is due to be fit for Round 1 when the Broncos hit the road to clash with the Sydney Roosters in Sydney on March 6.