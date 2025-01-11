Most new coaches of an NRL club as monumental as the Brisbane Broncos would look to play it safe to start their tenure. Michael Maguire is not like most coaches.

The newly appointed coach is weighing up a huge shakeup to his side before the Broncos' Round One clash against the Sydney Roosters, with the game's best lock eyeing a new jersey number.

Kangaroos star Patrick Carrigan has been a pivotal piece in this Broncos outfit for years, playing his best rugby league in the No. 13 jumper.

However, with Kobe Hetherington rejecting offers from other NRL clubs to earn a starting spot at the Broncos, Carrigan may need to sacrifice his role for the better of the club.

If Carrigan were to make the switch, it would be to the front row to partner fellow Origin star Payne Haas. Carrigan has played prop before, excelling in the position for the Maroons and the Kangaroos.

There is no doubt that Haas and Carrigan would form a formidable front-row duo, however, the 27-year-old's preference is to remain at lock.

Hetherington is fully aware of the uphill battle to start at Red Hill, telling The Courier Mail, “It's a big challenge but I'm up for it. I've got to have a big pre-season."

Few rugby league players would feel confident in upstaging a Maroons and Kangaroos representative, however, Hetherington has a real belief in his ability to get it done.

“Everyone wants to start. I just have to keep training hard and stay injury-free. I have got to give myself every opportunity to get that jersey.

“I don't want to talk myself up too much but I'd like to think I play a tough brand of footy. I rely on my defence side of things."

That brand of footy is exactly Michael Maguire's style. That's why the former Blues coach expressed his wishes for Hetherington to remain at the club, after former Broncos coach Kevin Walters told him to look elsewhere.

“I never really wanted to leave here. I've only ever been at this club since I was straight out of school. I love this club and everything about it and the direction we are going in."

Hetherington admitted Maguires training style has been "pretty tough", but loves the challenge.

“This training is my sort of style," the young lock proclaimed. "I like all that hard work and we're really focusing on defence."

As Hetherington looks to claim his vice captain's jersey, Maguire has some tough decisions to make this offseason. Regardless of who wears what number, it's safe to say the Brisbane Broncos forward stocks are plentiful in 2025.