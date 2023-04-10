Canterbury Bulldogs prop Luke Thompson has revealed he could be back on the park within six weeks.

The forward, who has struggled to play games back-to-back consistently since arriving in the NRL at the start of the 2020 season, has missed the entire 2023 season to date after managing just 13 games last year, and 15 in 2021.

His time on the sidelines this year came about after a freak mishap at training, while concussion impacted him throughout last year's campaign.

Speaking to News Corp, Thompson said the specialist he has been consulting with suggested that, following surgery from a lisfranc injury of the foot, he could be back on the park in another four to six weeks.

“I saw the specialist last Monday,” Thompson said.

“He said another four to six weeks. I am tracking really well and doing everything I need to do.

“I've been really diligent to get back as quick as I can and help the team out. We're down on troops at the moment.”

The Bulldogs, who have had plenty of injuries to start the season, will get Viliame Kikau and Tevita Pangai Junior back on the park next week in a big boost for the club.

Cameron Ciraldo's side have won three out of their opening six games this season, but conceded 50 points at the hands of the South Sydney Rabbitohs last weekend.

A return in six weeks could see Thompson return before the Bulldogs' first bye in Round 13, with a Round 12 game against the Gold Coast Titans preceding that. If he returns after the bye, then it will be a much-needed boost for the Bulldogs during the Origin period as they get set for a difficult three-week period against the Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks.

Thompson, who is off-contract at the end of this season, told the publication that he wants to remain in the NRL beyond the end of this season when his contract expires.

“I want to stay in the NRL,” Thompson said.

“I feel like I have unfinished business here. My best footy is still ahead of me. I want to play in this competition and win a premiership. I've won two in Super League but I want one out here.”