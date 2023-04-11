Luke Lewis believes that halfback Jakob Arthur is better suited as a lock and can successfully transition from a playmaking No.7 to a ball-playing No.13.

A two-time premiership winner with the Panthers and Sharks, Lewis himself transitioned into the back-row and lock position after beginning as a centre and winger.

Enjoying the quality of Arthur's current form, Lewis insists that his body shape will turn him into a great lock.

Unfortunately for Arthur he currently has to contend against Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses for the two starting halves position.

With Brown signing a contract extension through 2025 and Moses expected to re-sign soon, he will struggle to make it in the first-grade team as one of the starters.

"He's got some really good footwork, he's strong, he's tough, he goes looking for the ball, always wants to get heavily involved," Lewis said to The Short Side.

"I do believe Jakob Arthur's body shape though, will turn him into a 13."

"Jake's pretty tall, he's a big boy already. But as he puts some more size on, I think he'll be a really nice ball-playing lock."