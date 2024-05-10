Melbourne Storm star halfback Jahrome Hughes has sensationally squashed rumours he could have been set for a move to a Queensland club.

Rumours circulated in recent weeks that the stat New Zealand halfback may have been looking for a way out of the Storm in a bid to return to Queensland where his partner is from.

The rumours, originally circulated by Queensland legend Corey Parker, suggested Hughes wanted to play in Queensland, with the Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos or Dolphins potential options.

But Hughes has moved to squash those rumours, suggesting to AAP that he wants to play with Melbourne until he hangs up the boots.

"They are all lies," Hughes told AAP.

"If I have my way I will be staying in Melbourne for the rest of my career. That is what I am trying to do, but there is no hurry. I still have two more years after this on my contract."

Hughes, playing in a Storm side sitting near the top of the competition, has become one of the most consistent halfbacks in the game, and playing alongside a star spine, nearly always has Melbourne in contention for a deep run into September.

But it's that superstar spine which has brought questions around the Storm's salary cap and roster management.

All of Hughes, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant are on big money, while a number of other players are soaking up salary cap space.

It had led to speculation previously that the Storm may have been happy to let Papenhuyzen go with Sua Fa'alogo coming through the Storm's junior development and clearly one of the future stars at the game.

Despite that, Melbourne have also moved to confirm they will pursue a contract extension with the injury-prone fullback, while Hughes will see out the full term of his deal to the end of 2026.