South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell is at risk of losing a finger if he ignores surgery to fix a tendon injury he sustained two weeks ago.

The update comes after the fullback is expected to withdraw from the Australian Kangaroos squad for the Tri-Nations series against Samoa and New Zealand.

Per News Corp, Mitchell will meet with a surgeon in the coming days to determine whether or not he requires a delicate operation to fix his tendon injury.

If he decides against the surgery, he will have to wear a splint every day for the next eight weeks to help his recovery. However, if he fails to do either of the two options, he could be at risk of losing a finger.

The Rabbitohs fullback wouldn't be the first player to have his finger amputated, with former club teammate and Kangaroos teammate Angus Crichton having his finger amputated in 2017. This came after the forward had ongoing issues regarding his tendon.

It is understood by the publication that his initial injury occurred in Round 22 against the Wests Tigers. He would then brace his finger for the following three games of the season before he missed the final regular season game against the Sydney Roosters due to suspension.