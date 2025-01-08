Papua New Guinea Kumuls captain Kyle Laybutt has confirmed he has retired from both the QLD Cup, and international rugby league despite being just 29 years of age.

Able to play a host of positions, Laybutt has played for Papua New Guinea since 2019, playing 11 games and captained the nation in recent years.

Despite playing two games for the North Queensland Cowboys at NRL level in 2017 and 2018, it's the QLD Cup where he has made his name, playing for the Townsville Blackhawks predominantly.

He has decided 2024 would be his last though, telling News Corp that the Blackhawks respected the decision he made at the conclusion of the recent Pacific Championships.

“I took a fair bit of time to make my decision,” Laybutt told the publication when discussing his decision.

“I'd been talking throughout the year to people close to me, family and friends, and after the Pacific Championships I made that decision with everyone's blessing.

“It's a fine line because you can always go (playing) one year too many. I spoke to the Blackhawks and they fully respected my decision.”

Laybutt confirmed he will continue to be play in local rugby league in Townsville while his body is "still in reasonable shape."

Despite not playing an NRL game since 2018, Laybutt has been part of the wider training squad at the Cowboys, including during 2024 where he was named as a reserve in the 21-man squad for a Round 14 clash against the Manly Sea Eagles, although he wasn't used on-field.

It's unclear who will take over as captain of the Kumuls for their next international commitment at the end of 2025.