Less than two months before the opening round of the 2025 NRL season, a Newcastle Knights youngster has reportedly sustained a season-ending injury after recently returning to the field from injury.

Jye Linnane, the nephew of Steve Linnane - who featured in 118 matches for the Knights and Dragons - is one of the club's best young players but has been struck down with a cruel injury blow.

Training with the first-grade squad after being promoted to the Knights' development list, the playmaker was looking to make a case and force his way into the NRL side sometime this season.

However, this will no longer be the case as Linnane suffered a ruptured ACL at training earlier this week and is set to be sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 NRL season, per The Newcastle Herald,

Unfortunately, this continues the youngster's bad luck after he sustained the same injury in his other knee nearly 12 months earlier.

"I missed the whole season, so that was quite devastating," Linnane told the publication last year in which he hoped to make a successful comeback to the field from injury.

"That was my first one, I hadn't even really had any short-term injuries, so it was a rude shock and a pretty hard thing to deal with.