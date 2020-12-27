Newcastle veteran Mitchell Pearce has been caught in a sexting scandal after allegedly sending suggestive text messages to a female club employee, with his wedding now cancelled, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Pearce was set to tie the knot with partner Kristin Scott on Tuesday, with the wedding that was set to include over 150 guests now called off.

The 31-year-old told The Sunday Telegraph that the issue was a private matter and that COVID-19 had played a part in the decision to cancel the wedding.

“We’re sorting things out. It’s a really stressful time for us. It’s our business, no-one else’s. We haven’t cancelled, we’ve postponed. I’m filthy about people spreading rumours,” Pearce said.

The alleged incident is understood to have been reported to Newcastle’s management, with Knights boss Philip Gardner not looking to discuss matters involving Pearce and Scott.

Pearce will enter his 14 year in the NRL next season in what will be his fourth year with the Knights.