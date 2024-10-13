Newcastle Knights second-rower and centre Dylan Lucas will reportedly re-sign with the club before November 1.

The utility edge player had an excellent 2024 season, breaking out at NRL level as an almost permanent member of the first-grade side.

The Bega-born product debuted in Round 3 of the 2023 season and went on to play seven games in that season.

It was 2024 where he broke out properly though, playing 21 games for Adam O'Brien's side.

He scored seven tries and added nine line breaks during those games, while also running 132 metres per game and tackling at almost 93 per cent.

He played a majority of the early rounds in the second-row, but also spent time at centre, coming off the bench, and even started one of his games at lock forward.

His consistent performances ensured he was among the top players for Newcastle who snuck into the finals with a win over the Dolphins on the final day of the regular season.

News Corp are now reporting that his form has been enough to secure a two-year contract extension with the Knights that will be finalised in the coming days and ensure he remains in the Hunter until at least the end of 2027.

The 24-year-old signing on before November 1 will ensure he isn't able to hit the open market and negotiate with rival clubs over his future.

It's likely at least a handful of other clubs would have made a play for him given his form throughout 2024 and enormous upside as he continues to progress on his potential.