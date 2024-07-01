The Newcastle Knights are set to drop a bombshell on the NRL free agency market, with Daniel Saifiti reportedly set to exit the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is contracted at the Knights as one of the club's most well-paid players until the end of 2026, but reports from both The Mole and the Newcastle Herald suggest Saifiti has been permitted to test the open market and will find a new deal at a rival from the start of next season.

Big news out of Newwie... Daniel Saifiti set to leave the club at year's end after being given permission to test the market. — The Mole (@9_Moley) July 1, 2024

The surprise move follows form struggles for Saifiti, who has managed just 87 metres per game across his 13 appearances for Adam O'Brien's side this year.

That follows 22 games last season without any great returns for the Knights, with the club now looking to move in a different direction to what the former New South Wales Origin player brings to the table.

To this point in his career, the 28-year-old has been a one-club player with 173 NRL games under his belt, dating back to his debut in 2016.

Speaking to the Newcastle Herald, Saifiti, who has always wanted to be a one-club player, said the club have asked him to find another home with salary cap pressure driving the situation.

"I think Stevie Wonder could see that our salary cap is not in the best position," Saifiti told the publication.

"But they've been upfront and honest, and I have to respect that.

"If I wanted to dig my heels in and stay, I could stay.

"But I love this club too much if that's the way they want to go ... I'll do what's best for myself and my family, but I also have this club's interests at heart as well."

The veteran forward's exit from the Hunter is still reliant on another club locking him up to a new deal from the start of next season.

There is no guarantee that will happen, although dating back to November 1, there have been noted weaknesses on the free agency market in the middle third.

Most big names, including two who gained releases from their current clubs in Addin Fonua-Blake and James Fisher-Harris, have found new homes.

The St George Illawarra Dragons were in the mix for both of those players and could make a play for Saifiti, although are believed to have made a big-money offer for Stefano Utoikamanu.

The Canberra Raiders are believed to have offered big money for the Tigers' prop who has clauses in his contract that will allow him to leave at the end of the season.

The Tigers themselves have reportedly indicated they will pursue Nelson Asofa-Solomona if they lose Utoikamanu, but could be tempted to split, or even shift focus to Saifiti if they do lose their current forward pack leader.

The Storm too have been in the market for props and could make a play for Saifiti.

If Saifiti fails to find a new club, he will remain at the Knights for the next two years, putting considerable strain on the club's salary cap situation given he is believed to be on a deal worth around $750,000 per year.