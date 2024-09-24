The Newcastle Knights have confirmed Kalyn Ponga has withdrawn from contention to be selected for the Australian Kangaroos ahead of the Pacific Championships.

It's the second straight year the star fullback has not been available for selection in Mal Meninga's squad.

It was believed recently that he was under consideration given his ability - which has been proven at State of Origin level - to play off the bench as a utility while also being on standby at fullback, as well as his finish to the year which dragged the Knights into the finals.

But instead, Ponga has confirmed he will not be available for selection, instead preferring to focus on a full pre-season with the Knights.

“I want to win a comp, for me anything short of that, isn't success,” Ponga said in a club statement.

“My focus has never shifted from wanting to win a Premiership with the Knights, that has been my goal since I joined the Club in 2018 and continues to be my focus.

“When I'm done, I want to look back at my career with a positive reflection, including people saying he was a great signing and represented our community to the best of his ability.

“For now, I don't feel like I have earnt that yet, that's why I have made this decision and will work hard every day to chase those goals."

The decision, which is unsurprisingly supported by the club given Ponga's previous issues with injury and concussion, means the fullback will be back on deck with the rest of his teammates for pre-season at the start of November.

It leaves James Tedesco, Dylan Edwards and Reece Walsh as the likely three options to play in the number one jersey for the Kangaroos, who lost last year's Pacific Championships in a record breaking defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Meninga's side play the Kiwis and Tonga in this year's Championships, with an eye also on building towards a tour from England next year in the return of the Ashes, before a home World Cup awaits in 2026.