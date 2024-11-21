The Newcastle Knights have confirmed NRLW star Tamika Upton has been granted a release from the final years of her playing contract due to personal and family circumstances.

It was reported earlier this week that Upton was seeking a return to Queensland on compassionate grounds despite having three years to run on her ongoing deal.

Knights' director of football Peter Parr said the club were disappointed Upton is leaving, but wished her the best for the future.

“Tamika has been an incredible contributor to the success of our NRLW team in recent years,” Parr said in a club statement confirming the news.

“Whilst we are disappointed to see Tamika depart the club, she leaves this community with unforgettable memories, for which we will be forever grateful, and we wish her the absolute best for the future.

A four-time NRLW premiership winner and former Dally M Medal winner, all three Queensland clubs - the Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys could now line up to pursue the signature of one of the game's best talents.

“The Newcastle Knights will always have a special place in my heart,” Upton said.

“This has been very difficult for me, because of how much I have loved representing the Knights and being part of the Hunter community.

“I am very grateful to Philip Gardner and Peter Parr for their understanding and support, I'm very proud of what we have been able to achieve together over the past three years.”