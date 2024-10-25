The Newcastle Knights have confirmed the double re-signing of Brodie Jones and Dylan Lucas.

Jones was out of contract at the end of 2024, while Lucas had a year to run on his current deal but has been taken off the market prior to the November 1 deadline when other clubs would have been able to negotiate with him.

Lucas, one of the breakout players of the 2024 NRL season, has confirmed a long extension through to the end of 2027, with the 24-year-old a pathways-player at the club, having joined back in 2019.

A back-rower who can also play in the centres, Lucas made his debut in 2023, but it was the following year where he became a permanent fixture in Adam O'Brien's Hunter-based side.

“Over the past couple of years Dylan has become an important member of our NRL team,” Knights director of football Peter Parr said of his re-signing.

“Dylan has been rewarded with representative honours, and our expectation is he will continue to improve and play a pivotal role for the Knights moving forward.”

Jones, on the other hand, now 26 years of age, will continue his journey as a one-club player, having originally joined the Knights in 2014 for the Harold Matthews Cup.

He has signed a one-year extension for 2025, with the former Australian Schoolboy looking to add to his 72 NRL appearances throughout 2025.

“Brodie has become a consistent NRL player over the past few years,” Parr said of the edge forward.

“He has a tremendous work ethic and in recent times has shown a genuine ability to come up with big plays at crucial moments.

“We look forward to him improving even further and the Club is grateful he has chosen to continue his career with the Knights.”