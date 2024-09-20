20-year-old Keano Kini has proven his talent in this year's NRL season, putting him in strong contention for a spot in the New Zealand team.

Kini's passion and dedication earned him a well-deserved place in the Titans lineup, where he has seamlessly fit into the side.

"You've got to just keep playing your best as there's always an opportunity for someone else to come back in,” Keano Kini said to Titans Media.

Last season, Kini was brought into the Kiwi Pacific Championship squad in a development role, with hopes that this year he will make his debut.

"I'm still waiting for that phone call but my whole family, especially my dad are proud New Zealand people, so it would be a dream of mine to put on the Kiwis jersey.

"[Stacey Jones] is one of my dad's all-time favourite players. He's an absolute legend of the game and I was with him last year touring with the group, so it'll be an honour to play under him."

Experienced Titans fullbacks AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell played a crucial role in Kini's development, something he is deeply grateful for.

"AJ and JC has helped me a lot and I also know I've still got a lot of work to do," Kini said.

At the 2024 Gold Coast Titans end-of-season awards night, Kini was honoured with the Paul Broughton Medal.