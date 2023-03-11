Justin Holbrook has admitted that the decision on whether Kieran Foran will play tomorrow will go down to the wire.

Injuring himself against the Wests Tigers last weekend, there has been continuous doubt on whether Foran will feature in the team's game this week against the Dragons.

However, if it was up to the experienced playmaker, he would say yes in an instant according to Holbrook.

A surprise pick-up in the off-season, Foran has built a strong connection with back-rower David Fifita. This was seen throughout the pre-season and last Sunday when they graced the field together.

When asked about whether Foran will be run out with the team on Sunday, Holbrook had this to say.

"It'll have to be me [who makes the decision] because if it's him, he'll definitely play... but as long as he can run okay, he'll play" he said at the pre-match press conference.

"He's proven his whole career and the short time I've had with him how determined he is as a player and with his character, so as long as he's right to play, he'll play."

Coming up against Kangaroos and Maroons superstar Ben Hunt this week, Holbrook is looking for as many advantages as possible. One of these is having Foran in the starting side.

"He's a world-class halfback who controls games really well and we weren't in control of last week's game at any stage really," Holbrook said.

"We have to make sure that we're playing our part in having our say in the game as well rather than being on the back foot and we can't afford to give Ben Hunt those sort of opportunities."

"Obviously, they're fresh and they would have really not liked having the bye in Round 1... no one would have wanted to sit out but it means they'll be fresh and very determined."

As the Titans look for back-to-back wins, the Dragons are fired up and ready to go. Having the bye last week, it has lit a fuse inside of them to show up on Sunday and put all the off-field controversy behind them.