Entering his 17th season in the NRL in 2025, Gold Coast Titans veteran Kieran Foran has yet to confirm whether it will be his last or if he will continue playing the following season.

A veteran of 303 first-grade matches for five different teams, the halfback will aim to return to the NRL Finals next season after repairing an ongoing finger injury and having ankle reconstruction surgery during the off-season.

One of the competition's oldest and most experienced players, he is coming to the final stages of his career and is likely to be surpassed by youngster Zane Harrison in the coming years.

He is also set to have a new partner to play alongside in the halves with AJ Brimson, Carter Gordon, Jayden Campbell and Thomas Weaver, all contending to play the five-eighth role.

Debuting in 2009, Foran remains contracted until the end of the 2025 NRL season. Still, the former New Zealand Kiwis captain revealed that he isn't putting a clock on his career and could very well sign another extension.

“It's been my last year for the last four years. Time will tell,” Foran said via The Courier-Mail.

“I've always said I'm not going to put a finish line on it. My body and mind will tell me when it's time to pull up stumps and when I can no longer play the sort of footy the team needs me to play.

“At this stage I'm feeling full of running and still have plenty left in the tank.”

It is understood that he is likely to be given a coaching role once he confirms that he has hung up the boots on his playing career.