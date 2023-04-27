Kieran Foran will lead the Gold Coast Titans into battle this weekend against the Manly Sea Eagles as he returns to Brookvale Oval in a different outfit.

After debuting with the club in 2009, he played 147 NRL games for Manly and won them a premiership in 2011 before deciding to move to the Parramatta Eels.

However, Foran returned back to his maiden club in 2021 for two seasons. Now, Foran will head down the Brookie tunnel in the Titans jersey.

Leaving the Sea Eagles at the end of last season, Foran was informed that he would no longer be their first-choice five-eighth, as they gifted the role to youngster Josh Schuster.

“I hope they give me a cheer, and I'm looking forward to getting back there; it'll be a bit of a surreal feeling. I'm excited for the game,” Foran told SEN's Sportsday.

“I've had a few texts with them already back and forth that'll be ongoing through the week as the game gets closer.”

“There'll be a bit of banter heading into the game, and for the 80 minutes, I'll put that aside and put my competitive head on and be doing everything I can to get the two points for the Titans.”

In what will be a tough battle in the halves, backs and forwards, Foran admitted the Titans are eager to strike back after last week.

In Round 8, they surrendered the largest lead in NRL history (26 points).

Allowing the Dolphins to come back into the game, and handing them the win, was a disappointment for the Titans players and fans. They will not be hoping for a repeat performance this Saturday.

“It's been a pretty tough few days; there's no denying that,” Foran added.

“It's pretty embarrassing, to be honest… to play so well in the first half and to come out in the second half to perform the way we did was really disappointing.”

“Our supporters and fans deserve better.”