Former Brisbane Broncos head coach Kevin Walters could be back on TV next season, with Fox Sports confirming they will speak to the axed boss about a return to the network.

Walters was sensationally axed as head coach of the struggling Red Hill-based club on Thursday evening.

It was sold by the club as Walters stepping down, however, the timing of the announcement - which took most by surprise - came almost immediately at the end of the club's internal review.

Before his time at the Broncos, Walters was part of the Fox Sports commentating team, and boss Steve Crawley has confirmed the network will reach out to Walters again.

“We'll most definitely have a chat to Kevvie,” Fox Sports boss Steve Crawley said in a News Corp report.

“He's got energy and he's a great commentator and analyst.”

The internal review which ultimately sealed Walters' fate as head coach of the Broncos covered exactly how Brisbane managed to slump from being a grand final team in 2023, to missing the finals in 2024.

It's understood the review was scatching on Walters and his coaching staff, with the coach attacked for his communication, messages and lack of organisation per a News Corp report.

Walters reportedly reacted badly to the report, and despite his contract running through to the end of 2026, the club elected to sever ties.

Michael Maguire is now the favourite to take his spot at the Broncos, while the club have confirmed Walters will remain in an ambassadorial role alongside any potential media commitments he picks up for the 2025 season.

It's not clear at this stage whether Walters wants to move back into coaching.