The Ken Stephen Medal has long been viewed as the NRL's best way to thank players for their efforts off the field and in the community, and now the game has gone an extra step, announcing a "community team of the year."

The players selected to the team will double as the nominees for the Ken Stephen Medal, with each club having previously nominated one player for the award.

Of those 16 players, 13 have been selected to the team of the year - although there is no positional structure to the team that has been announced.

Every nominee will receive $1000 to give back to their local junior club, while the winner and final four nominees - to be announced during grand final week - will gain extra prizes.

The prestigious award has had a number of high-profile winners since its inception in 1988, including Wayne Pearce, Peter Sterling, Ian Roberts, Paul Harragon, Johnathan Thurston and Joel Thompson. Last year the Medal was awarded to Cronulla Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo.

Ken Stephen Medal nominees and NRL Community Team of the Year

Delouise Hoeter (Brisbane Broncos)

Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys)

Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Jayden Brailey (Newcastle Knights)

Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Sean Keppie (Manly Sea Eagles)

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Christian Welch (Melbourne Storm)

Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans)

Luke Garner (Wests Tigers)