Sydney Roosters' half Luke Keary has reportedly had a backflip over his future and will now take up a two-year deal with the Catalans Dragons.

Keary had previously announced his retirement at the end of the 2024 NRL season, but it was reported recently that the Catalans Dragons in the English Super League were attempting to talk him out of his decision.

While Keary's camp were understood to be originally against the idea of the halfback extending his career in the south of France, Channel 9's Danny Weidler has reported that he has back flipped on the call and will sign on with Catalans in the next 24 hours.

BREAKING: Three time premiership winner Luke Keary has changed his mind about retiring ... expect a two year deal to be announced with Catalans in the next 24 hours @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 11, 2024

Keary, who is now 32 years of age, has the ability to play on given his retirement was not driven by injuries or concussions, despite his long history battling both.

A veteran of more than 200 NRL games with more than a decade of experience under his belt, Keary would become the third Australian veteran half to join the club in recent years after another pair of former Roosters in James Maloney and Mitchell Pearce also elected to end their careers at the Dragons.

The club, who have plenty of big-name former NRL talent on the books both throughout 2024 and heading into 2025, added the likes of Tariq Sims, Jayden Nikorima and Bayley Sironen to their books this year, while they also have star French halfback Theo Fages playing for them.

The likes of Nick Cotric and Elliott Whitehead will also be linking up with the French club for 2025 as they make a push for a premiership in the English competition.

Keary will first see out the year with the Roosters, who are well in the premiership picture with their current status sitting inside the top four.