Released from the final three years of his contract with the Manly Sea Eagles and last playing first grade in Round 25, 2023, Josh Schuster will reportedly link up with a Sydney club for the 2025 season.

The Manly Sea Eagles terminated Schuster's contract earlier this season despite the back-rower and playmaker being contracted until the end of the 2027 season.

The decision came after he had been with the club since the age of 14 and had played precisely 50 first-grade matches since debuting in 2020.

In his prime, Schuster was a multi-faceted talent with the ball in attack, creative with the ball in his hands, and an amazing ball-runner.

Looking towards next season, The Courier Mail has reported that Schuster has ruled out a potential move to the Gold Coast Titans.

While a move to Queensland is off the table, the publication reports that he will play for a Sydney club for the 2025 NRL season.

This follows rumours from The Newcastle Herald that Newcastle Knights club officials have tossed him around as a possible five-eighth target.

It is understood that the former Manly Sea Eagles playmaker has received offers from clubs to return to the NRL before the June 30 deadline. However, he is in no rush to return and wants to start afresh during the upcoming pre-season.

“Since the age of 14, all I've ever known was the Manly Sea Eagles,” Schuster wrote on social media following his departure from the Sea Eagles.

“Through the highs and lows, I have nothing but admiration and respect for the club and people involved in my journey so far.

“Huge thanks to all the loyal members and fans who've stood by me and supported me and look forward to their continued support.

“I am excited for the next chapter in my life, and rugby league will definitely be part of it! Many blessings ahead.”