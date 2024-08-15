It has been revealed that the South Sydney Rabbitohs are weighing up signing Josh Schuster for the 2025 NRL season.

The former Manly Sea Eagles player, who fell out of favour with the club and then left after accepting a staggering seven-figure pay out earlier this year, has openly expressed his desire to return to the NRL.

His exit from the Sea Eagles was messy at best.

After struggling with injury and fitness, coach Anthony Seibold elected to try and bring him back through the NSW Cup this year. It simply didn't work, and within the first third of the season, Schuster, who was on an enormous deal with the Sea Eagles who made a massive show of faith in the second-rower and five-eighth, was gone from the club.

Since then, the 23-year-old, who has 50 NRL games under his belt to go with a solitary Test for Samoa, has been taking time away from the sport, but it's understood he has been attempting to stay fit to be in shape for a possible return next season.

The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that may come to fruition, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in discussions over a contract offer for the talent.

A former junior State of Origin player for the New South Wales Blues where he captained the under-18 side in 2019, Schuster had a breakout season making his debut in the NRL in 2021, but was unable to hit those levels in any of 2022, 2023 and 2024 as he struggled with fitness and form.

It's believed any offer for Schuster would need the club to free up salary cap space, with the potential of Lachlan Ilias' departure continuing to remain large for the Rabbitohs.

The halfback, who has struggled to lock down a spot with any real certainty in first-grade prior to breaking his leg earlier this year, has been linked with a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs, but could yet force a stay at the Rabbitohs given he is contracted into next year.

What is unclear is what position incoming coach Wayne Bennett would play Schuster, although it's likely the super coach would ensure the best version of the talented utility comes to the fore.

Schuster would be behind both Cody Walker and Jack Wighton to play at five-eighth, while Keaon Koloamatangi, Jai Arrow, Tallis Duncan (who can also play at lock), Jacob Host and the arriving Euan Aitken could potentially all be ahead of Schuster should he sign with the Maroubra-based club.