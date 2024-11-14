Sacked Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr is reportedly set to sign on with the Parramatta Eels for the 2025 NRL season.

The winger, who was due to be off-contract at Canterbury come the end of the 2025 season, had the final year of his deal torn up at Belmore a few weeks ago.

That came after an off-field incident in the lead up to the finals series. The winger withdrew himself from Canterbury's return to knockout action on the back of the incident, and after handling it poorly in the eyes of the club, he was given permission to head elsewhere, before ultimately being sacked.

A number of clubs were rumoured to have shown immediate interest in Addo-Carr, but it's the Eels who are understood to have won the race for his services, with multiple media outlets reporting he has agreed to join the club, although no deal has officially been done.

It's understood the deal offered will be a two-year deal for Addo-Carr to join the Eels and Jason Ryles' rebuild, with the rookie coach looking to add more talent to a back five that struggled last year.

Club captain and fullback Clint Gutherson has already left Parramatta for the St George Illawarra Dragons, with Isaiah Iongi - the off-season signing from the Penrith Panthers - likely to take the number one jumper. Zac Lomax meanwhile will slot straight into a backline where Will Penisini may be the only other guaranteed starter.

Joash Papalii and Jordan Samrani have also made the switch from the Canterbury Bulldogs this off-season in search of game time in the top grade.

Addo-Carr's arrival could prove a boost to the Bulldogs provided he can recapture his top form that was often lacking during his time at Canterbury.

Reports suggest Addo-Carr has had two meetings with the Eels this week, with the club looking to ensure he would be a good fit as the club look to move away from the bottom four in the season to come.