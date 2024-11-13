Former Manly Sea Eagles outside back Jorge Taufua has signed a new deal to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, the 33-year-old has decided to re-sign with the Bradford Bulls on a one-year contract, extending his tenure with the club.

The Bulls compete in the RFL Championship, the second tier of the English Super League.

Before he decided to go to England, Taufua spent 11 seasons in the NRL with Manly before leaving them in the middle of the 2022 season. In the 164 appearances, he scored 88 tries, totalling 352 points.

He also managed to represent both Tonga and Samoa. Taufua played for Tonga on five occasions (2013-17) and Samoa on three occasions (2018-19).

“I am very pleased to remain a Bull for next year, the last two seasons have gone pretty well and it is exciting to know what we already have and where we can go,” said Taufua.

“We exited the last two seasons in similar fashion so nothing short of being in a final and winning something next year should be what's expected, so I am looking forward to that, looking forward to being in amongst the fans and the community again whilst working for a great club figure in Brian [Noble] too.

“Even before I met him for the first time I knew the type of respect he had at the club after all he has achieved and accomplished, I am eager to work directly under him.

"I know he has been in the background over the last couple of years but whenever he speaks, everyone listens and respects his words and I am looking forward to it – we have a good relationship so it should be fun."

Taufua is renowned for his big hits in defence and powerful runs in attack. For a while, he was on the same side as Steve Matai with the two making one of the most dangerous edges in the NRL competition.

“I feel settled here for sure, it has been enjoyable from being part of the squad to the fans, they have really taken me on as one of their players to support and get behind," he added.

"At the back end of the season a lot of fans and members were asking me what was happening next year so I think this will give them a lot of relief to know I'll be running around in the colours next year.

“My message to the fans is thank you for the energy you provided for me to stay, I appreciate the support so far and I cannot wait to lace up again for another year.

“Hopefully I get a different song for me but I am really grateful for their support and for everyone who has reached out and was eager for me to stay.

"Hopefully the Bulls and myself have a good one on and off the field next year!”