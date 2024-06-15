Brisbane Broncos second-rower Jordan Riki is facing a stint on the sidelines after the Match Review Committee (MRC) charged five players from Friday night's games.

Jordan Riki has been charged with a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge following a high tackle on Cameron Murray and is facing a three-match suspension.

It is understood that Riki will only miss two matches if he takes an early guilty plea, but this will be upgraded to three matches if he challenges it and is found guilty.

“I thought he was lucky to stay on the field,” coach Kevin Walters said.

“He (Riki) was a bit off tonight – he'll be the first to admit it – and we'll have a discussion with him. His effort was good, but he didn't have his head in the right space.

“I don't think he'll get suspended. I thought a send off would have been sufficient. We need everyone, with two more Origins to go.”

South Sydney Rabbitohs star fullback Latrell Mitchell has also been charged by the MRC. However, he will be free to be selected by Michael Maguire for Game 2 of Origin as an early guilty plea will only see him face a fine of $3000.

Centre Richie Kennar was also charged during the game, while Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders) and Chad Townsend (North Queensland Cowboys) were charged from the earlier match.

All three players are only facing fines if they take an early guilty plea or attempt to fight it at the judiciary.