Michael Maguire is the leading candidate for the Brisbane Broncos' head coach position.

Rugby league legend Matty Johns has made a bold statement, claiming that a premiership is within reach if Maguire takes on the role.

This comes after former coach Kevin Walters parted ways with the Broncos last Thursday, following a disappointing 12th-place finish, despite being a grand finalist in 2023

Johns believes that Maguire, who previously led the Rabbitohs to their first premiership win in 43 years, has the potential to deliver the same for the Broncos.

“Madge is a better coach now to when he took Souths to that premiership, he's a better coach,” Johns said on the Matty Johns show.

“I spoke to him before, he said, ‘I learnt that much (at the Tigers)'. The things he learnt, and when you look back in hindsight, he was actually doing a pretty good job.

“I tell you, mate, if Madge gets the job and takes it. If the Broncos players buy in, I think they will win a comp within three years.”

Michael Maguire successfully guided the Blues to their first State of Origin win in two years, pulling them out of a tough spot.

However, not all legends of the game share Matty Johns' enthusiasm for Maguire joining the Broncos. Former Brisbane great Shane Webcke expressed his disbelief at the idea of Maguire coaching Queensland, discussing his opinion on the topic.

“Mate, he coaches New South Wales! Spare me that,” Webcke said on SENQ.

“I've got nothing against him, but did we get rid of Kevvie Walters for that? I don't think so.”

Maguire recently shared with Johns that he is eager to return to coaching in the NRL , since his last stint at the Tigers in 2022.

“Definitely Matty, I'm ready to win another competition,” Maguire said on the Backstage podcast.

“If I jump in again, when I jump in again, mate, I'm going to believe that that club can win.”

Maguire is confident in his ability to lead the Broncos, backed by a strong support network of advocates who believe he is the right fit for the role.