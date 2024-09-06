After 26 rounds in the home-and-away season, only five teams remain in the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup competition as they look to become the new premiership winner of the Under-21s competition.

Defending premiers, the Canterbury Bulldogs remain in finals contention, meaning they could go back-to-back, while the other four teams hope to extinguish their chances of doing so.

Five teams remain in the Canberra Raiders, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights and Cronulla Sharks.

However, the Canberra Raiders will have the week off after claiming the Minor Premiership.