After 26 rounds in the home-and-away season, only five teams remain in the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup competition as they look to become the new premiership winner of the Under-21s competition.
Defending premiers, the Canterbury Bulldogs remain in finals contention, meaning they could go back-to-back, while the other four teams hope to extinguish their chances of doing so.
Five teams remain in the Canberra Raiders, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights and Cronulla Sharks.
However, the Canberra Raiders will have the week off after claiming the Minor Premiership.
1. Jaxen Edgar
2. Jirah Liddiard
3. Angelis Hotere-Papalii
4. Samuel Lane
5. Nick Murphy
6. Jett Cleary
7. Blake Moore
8. Jakeb Vailalo
9. Zack Lamont
10. Siotame Hansen
11. Aston Warwick (c)
12. Riley Wake
13. Billy Phillips
Interchange
14. Jenson Tuaoi
15. Hokafonu Lemoto
16. Judah Galuvao
17. Lachlan Blackburn
In: Fahmy Toilalo, Jack Underhill, Jed Reardon, Jonathan Sua, Jordi Mazzone, Joseph Teaupa, Luke Smith, Taye Cochrane
Out: Bayley Cox, Bud Smith, Daniel Corcoran, Mitchell Rogers, Mitchell Woods, Ratu Rinakama, Sosaia Alatini, Sosefo Finau
1. Taye Cochrane
2. Jordi Mazzone
3. Danny Gabrael
4. William Afualo
5. Jonathan Sua
6. Joseph Teaupa
7. Cassius Tia
8. Jack Underhill
9. Reuben Moyle
10. Damon Marshall
11. Luke Smith (c)
12. Jed Reardon
13. Callum Donaldson
Interchange
14. Patrick Young
15. Fahmy Toilalo
16. Ragarive Wavik
17. Larry Muagututia