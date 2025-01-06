Former QLD Maroons and Kangaroos enforcer Nate Myles has landed a new coaching position for the 2025 season, which will see him return to the Melbourne Storm.

Last playing in the NRL nearly a decade ago, Myles has spent the past few years under Billy Slater in the QLD Maroons set-up for State of Origin. However, he has now landed a coaching role with an NRL club.

The Melbourne Storm have confirmed that Myles will be a member of the club's Jersey Flegg Cup coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Myles will work under Mark Russell, who returns as the club's head coach for the third consecutive season.

Retiring at the end of the 2017 NRL season, Myles appeared in 234 games across 13 seasons for five different teams: Canterbury Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, Manly Sea Eagles and the Melbourne Storm.

During this period, he was a key figure in the QLD Maroons line-up, where he made 32 showings from 2006 to 2017 and played nine international Tests for the Australian Kangaroos.