Linked with a move away from Redcliffe to join either the Dragons or Rabbitohs, hooker Jeremy Marshall-King has reportedly confirmed his long-term future in the NRL.

Regarded as one of the club's best players, hooker Marshall-King has been a revelation in The Dolphins jersey, which saw him on track to wear the New Zealand Kiwis No.9 jumper in last year's Pacific Championships before succumbing to injury.

His good performances saw him linked with a potential move to the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

However, according to 9News journalist Danny Weidler, he will remain at The Dolphins until the end of the 2028 season.

Marshall-King was already signed until the end of 2025 and was unable to negotiate with rivals until November 1 later this year for the 2026 NRL season, but contract talks between the two parties were stalled for a lengthy period of time.

BREAKING: Dolphins have moved quickly to resolve stalled talks with Jeremy Marshall King - new offer and signed til end of 2028 @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) June 5, 2024

With Wayne Bennet departing the club and Kristian Woolf taking over the coaching reins, the ex-Super League coach will look to the hooker to lead the team's forward pack and be a vocal leader on the field.

Marshall-King - the younger brother of Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall - has appeared in 127 first-grade games, with 27 of them being for The Dolphins, and made two Test appearances for New Zealand.

After joining the team from the Canterbury Bulldogs on a contract worth $300,000 per season, he is now earning $600,000 a season after re-signing with the club last season.

Only a few games into last season, the club confirmed they had extended his contract until the end of the 2025 NRL season.

"It has been a great move for my family and we have enjoyed ourselves immensely up here," said Marshall-King at the time of his re-signing.

"I want to thank the Dolphins' fans and the local community for how they have welcomed us."

"I am really excited about what is ahead for the future of the Dolphins and I want to be part of it."