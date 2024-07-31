New Zealand Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga will officially leave the club at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

While it's unclear at this stage where he will land, the forward will not be plying his trade in Auckland where he has been based since the start of 2016 when he made his NRL debut.

Going on to play 133 games for the club over the last nine seasons, Tevaga told Stuff.NZ's League of Our Own podcast this week that it was a 'tough pill to swallow' but that he has come to terms with the decision.

“I'm not going to be at the club here next year, bro. We've sort of had a conversation with the club and mutually agreed that it's time to go our separate ways, which is all good. The club's been fantastic for me over the years and given me an opportunity which I'm forever grateful for," Tevaga said on Stuff NZ's League of Our Own podcast this week in confirming he won't be with the Warriors next year.

“But, yeah, time for a fresh start, bro, which was a tough pill to swallow at the time, taking the news. But yeah, look, I'm just keen to finish out the season and see where things go over the next couple of weeks.”

Tevaga is believed to have a chance to remain in the NRL, with talks currently ongoing for the 28-year-old to lock down a new deal for 2025.

The club's general manager of recruitment Andrew McFadden thanked Tevaga for his efforts.

“We're grateful for all Jazz has done for the Warriors. We have appreciated his efforts during his time with us and wish him and his family all the best for the future,” McFadden said in a club statement.

Tevaga has been named to play this weekend against the Parramatta Eels with the Warriors in a must-win position as they aim to keep unlikely hopes of playing finals football alive in their second year under head coach Andrew Webster.