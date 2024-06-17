Future Wests Tigers half Jarome Luai has urged his future club teammate Lachlan Galvin to block outside noise.

Galvin made headlines last week after reports emerged that the teen prodigy asked for an early release from the club through his management after the Tiger's miserable start to the season.

Contracted until the end of 2026, the 18-year-old star playmaker has since confirmed that he is committed to the club and will remain there through the remainder of his current contract

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Jarome Luai (who will join the Wests Tigers next season from the Panthers) revealed that he spoke to Galvin following the game between the two teams earlier this season.

Looking forward to playing with him in less than 12 months from now, the three-time premiership winner has urged Galvin to block out the outside noise and focus on getting better week in, week out.

"I spoke to him after our game (in Bathurst) and just wanted to encourage him to keep getting better," Luai told Zero Tackle.

"He's obviously got a lot of attention on him and his game.

"In a way, I think the more you can block that out and just really bunker down on your game and focus on getting better and soaking up the experience.

"He's only got a few games under his belt but just soaking up that. Obviously, he's got a good coach in Benji, and he's got a really good mentor in Api there as well.

"He's doing well man and I can't wait to get him next year. I've definitely got my eye on him and watching him closely."

Luai's arrival to the Tigers in 2025 will see a heavily contested battle between Galvin, Latu Fainu, Jayden Sullivan and Aidan Sezer in regards to who will be playing alongside him in the No.6 jumper.

Dropped from the NSW Blues team last year, Luai has been in fine form at both five-eighth and as a halfback this season (due to the injury to Nathan Cleary), which has seen him called up for the opening two matches of the 2024 State of Origin series.