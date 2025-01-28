The Wests Tigers have suffered a hiccup before their first pre-season match, less than a month away, with co-captain Jarome Luai reportedly sustaining a leg injury.

Seen as the biggest signing in the history of the Wests Tigers, Luai is one of six new arrivals brought into the club as they look to change their fortunes and move off the bottom of the NRL ladder for the first time in four seasons.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Luai underwent scans over the weekend after sustaining a leg injury last week sending scares throughout the Wests Tigers camp.

However, it is understood that the club's medical staff is confident that he will be available for Round 1 against the Newcastle Knights and is set to participate in the first pre-season match against the Canterbury Bulldogs in three weeks' time.

A four-time premiership winner with the Penrith Panthers, a NSW Blues representative and Samoan international, Luai is expected to be handed the No.7 jersey, which will see him partner Lachlan Galvin in the halves.

If this is not the case, U19s NSW Blues representative Latu Fainu is the logically choice to replace him with Tallyn Da Silva taking the dummy-half duties due to Apisai Koroisau being suspended for the first match of the season.

"It's been amazing especially during pre-season," Galvin told Zero Tackle about playing alongside Luai.

"We haven't had a lot of sessions together but every day he's coming in and making the place better and not even on the field just off the field as well.

"He's making the energy and the hype so good and just talking to him, he's such a down to earth guy and coming up to me, we just have mad chats.

"He's really teaching us and bringing a lot to the team."