St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward has expressed an interest in taking over from Kylie Hilder as the head coach of the NSW Sky Blues.

After losing the 2024 Women's Origin series to Queensland on Thursday night, the Blues have been called upon to revamp their coaching staff and playing roster for next year's series.

Minutes away from clinching the series in Game 2 at Newcastle, the loss on Thursday saw them slump to their third series loss in four years under coach Kylie Hilder.

While several players such as Emma Tonegato, Rachael Pearson and Grace Kemp seem destined to find themselves out of the team for 2025 in favour of other players, so could coach Kylie Hilder.

As Hilder fights to keep her job, Jamie Soward has put his hand up to coach the Sky Blues confirming his interest in the role.

"I want to interview if there's a chance," Soward told AAP.

"I'd love to coach the Sky Blues."

It is understood that the NSWRL board will review the series before deciding whether or not to renew Hilder's contract or instead look at other options.

Previously a Sky Blues assistant coach under Hilder in 2022, Soward hasn't retained his position in recent years but is looking to become the new coach as he looks after the Dragons for the upcoming 2024 NRLW season.

"We have shown the path, we have the youngsters coming through," Soward added.

"We also have experience now and people who want to be at our club for that reason.

"I am keen to extend and see this through. I don't want to just be here for another year, I want to be here for the next four or five years.

"I am committed long-term to seeing this through."

Other options to potentially replace Hilder include Wests Tigers NRLW coach Brett Kimmorley and U19s NSW Sky Blues women's coach Kate Mullaly who helped lead them to a dominant win over Queensland recently.