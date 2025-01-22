After what can only be described as a disastrous campaign for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2024, a few glimmering lights have peaked through the cracks this offseason.

When Jai Arrow was announced to return to action in Round One, Rabbitohs fans rejoiced. However, Arrow has revealed some more good news that is sure to get the Green and Red Army excited.

Superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell and newest recruit Lewis Dodd were both topics of interest for Arrow, as he discussed how impressed he was with both of them this offseason on Sportsday.

Discussing Latrell Mitchell, Arrow credited him for his work ethic throughout his first uninterrupted preseason in years.

"[He's doing] really good... This is the first full preseason he's got in. I know he's had a few niggling injuries the last couple of years, but this definitely is the best that I've seen him and the happiest I've seen him in a long time.

I'm proud of the big fella and what he's done, and the commitment he's made to himself and the team."

Arrow promised that 'Trell' is "looking to have a big year", and admitted that he needs to not only "prove everyone wrong", but "do right by himself" as well.

While Latrell has long been regarded as not only one of the game's best players but as one of the greatest outside backs of the NRL era, his discipline and fitness have always been a talking point. Mitchell's weight gain and nagging injuries over the last few seasons have caused fans to question his place in this Rabbitohs outfit, as have his off-field antics.

It seems the 27-year-old premiership winner has clapped back at critics this offseason, with the star looking fitter than he's ever been.

The Rabbitohs backrower admitted that "when Latrell's playing good footy, we're a pretty good footy side."

Another player of note for Arrow this offseason was Lewis Dodd, the Super League acquisition who joins the side this year.

Arrow praised Dodd for how he's adjusted since making the move from England, and how he's fitting in with the squad.

"He's been really good. He's fitted in really well, he's a good fella who loves a chat, loves a laugh."

He also revealed how impressed he was with the former St Helens half's rugby league skills.

"[Dodd] looks really skillful... With the ball in hand, he likes to talk, he likes to get the ball in his hands. He's got a good kicking game as well, so I'm excited to see Dodds play this year."

Following the exit of Lachlan Ilias over the offseason, the halfback role is up for grabs. With Dodd seemingly impressing his teammates throughout the preseason, we could see mastermind coach Wayne Bennett hand the young half the keys to the squad, similar to his approach with Dolphins halfback Isaiya Katoa.

With Latrell Mitchell looking fitter than ever, Lewis Dodd looking to cement himself as an NRL mainstay, and Wayne Bennett at the helm, it's no wonder Arrow is so excited for the 2025 season.