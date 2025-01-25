Jai Arrow is known not only as one of the most hard-working and lethal backrowers in the NRL , but also as one of the game's greatest characters. He has shared a few thoughts of wisdom with those heading to Vegas in Round 0, while also revealing what he found difficult about the experience.

Speaking to the Sportsday podcast, Arrow discussed the challenges he faced being in Vegas. He admitted one of the tougher battles was actually off the field, as he separated business from pleasure in the build-up to their match against the Manly Sea Eagles .

"It's a pretty tough [experience]. It's kind of weird going to Las Vegas and you're obviously preparing for a Round 1 Match.

“It is so weird walking through that town sober,” Arrow joked.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs star felt that walking through the casino "sort of throws you off", knowing that he was there for work purposes.

Despite his initial drawbacks, Arrow assured those attending Sin City that it was a phenomenal experience, praising the NRL for bringing the game there.

"It's obviously so enjoyable and so cool to be over there in a foreign country, trying to build the game up.

"I have no doubt those boys will enjoy it, as we did."

The Maroons star revealed a conversation he had with Origin rival and Cronulla Sharks star Nicho Hynes , who will be facing off against the Penrith Panthers at Allegiant Stadium.

He outlined the challenges he endured when he'd gotten there but assured the halfback that the experience was well worth it.

“I just told Nicho good luck, enjoy it, and all the best with it.”

NRL Vegas was inaugurated last year, in a bid to expand the game overseas. Taking part in the Sin City matches were Jai Arrow 's South Sydney Rabbitohs , Sydney Roosters , Brisbane Broncos , and Manly Sea Eagles .

The event garnered widespread media attention, and its success led to the NRL securing a contract to have NRL Vegas run to at least 2028.

Facing off this year at Allegiant Stadium is the Canberra Raiders battling the New Zealand Warriors and the Penrith Panthers matching up against the Cronulla Sharks . There will also be a Super League match-up with Wigan Warriors versus the Warrington Wolves , as well as a women's test match between Australia and England .

NRL Vegas will take place on Sunday, 2nd of March.